Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Mohsin Naqvi meets Turkish ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci at the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of security, police, and civil armed forces. It was also decided to send Pakistani police officers to Turkey for training under the exchange program.

On the occasion, the minister said that from August 14 this year, Turkish citizens will be able to obtain free online visas. He added that this step will make it much easier for Turkish brothers and sisters to visit Pakistan.

He stated that he will visit Turkey in October at the invitation of the Turkish Government, where productive steps will be proposed to increase mutual cooperation.

The minister mentioned that Pakistanis consider Turkey as their second home. "Both countries have long-standing religious, cultural, and trade ties and we are desirous of further strengthening these relations", he added.

The release of Pakistani prisoners in Turkey was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed to soon finalize the agreement in this regard.

Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkey renders huge importance to the brotherly relations with Pakistan and will continue the cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Secretary Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Exchange Interior Minister Turkey Visit Ali Agha August October From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan