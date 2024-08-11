Mohsin Naqvi Meets Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci at the Ministry of Interior.
During the meeting Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail.
Furthermore, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of security, police, and civil armed forces. It was also decided to send Pakistani police officers to Turkey for training under the exchange program.
On the occasion, the minister said that from August 14 this year, Turkish citizens will be able to obtain free online visas. He added that this step will make it much easier for Turkish brothers and sisters to visit Pakistan.
He stated that he will visit Turkey in October at the invitation of the Turkish Government, where productive steps will be proposed to increase mutual cooperation.
The minister mentioned that Pakistanis consider Turkey as their second home. "Both countries have long-standing religious, cultural, and trade ties and we are desirous of further strengthening these relations", he added.
The release of Pakistani prisoners in Turkey was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed to soon finalize the agreement in this regard.
Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkey renders huge importance to the brotherly relations with Pakistan and will continue the cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.
Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Secretary Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity10 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad10 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat10 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day10 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started10 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi12 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1212 hours ago