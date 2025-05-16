Mohsin Naqvi Meets US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the United States’ Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, in Islamabad.
The meeting focused on key issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on the post-ceasefire situation between Pakistan and India.
Minister Naqvi expressed deep gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American ambassador for their pivotal role in bringing about the ceasefire.
“The credit for the ceasefire between two nuclear powers goes to President Donald Trump,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
He emphasized that President Trump had rendered a great service to humanity by helping avert a catastrophic conflict in the region.
The interior minister also appreciated the U.S. President’s positive remarks regarding Pakistan’s leadership.
“We welcome President Trump’s encouraging thoughts about Pakistan’s leadership,” Naqvi stated.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States, Naqvi said, “We want to further enhance mutual cooperation with the U.S. across various sectors.”
In response, Acting U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker said the United States values its strong relationship with Pakistan.
“We have excellent ties with Pakistan and look forward to continuing cooperation in multiple fields,” she said.
Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, was also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in human smuggling and visa fraud4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker5 minutes ago
-
President visits family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence24 minutes ago
-
Govt's hajj package offers maximum comfort at affordable price: DG says54 minutes ago
-
Dawn breaks on Youm-e-Tashakur with 21-gun salute in Lahore55 minutes ago
-
Laborers struggle under scorching sun as heatwave grips south Punjab1 hour ago
-
3.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Quetta, surrounding areas1 hour ago
-
Posters featuring Pakistani flag, J-10C fighter jet appear in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi thanks nation, praises Armed Forces for victory against Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
PM pays tributes to martyrs of Marka-e-Haq10 hours ago
-
Institution of Engineers Saudi Arabia Center Hosts Successful Seminar10 hours ago
-
No compromise on sovereignty of Pakistan: President11 hours ago