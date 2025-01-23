Mohsin Naqvi meets with US Congressmen in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan in Washington.

During the meetings, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pakistan-US relations, and establishment of lasting peace in the region, particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meetings, both sides emphasized the importance of increasing trade and cultural exchanges between the two nations to further promote bilateral relations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full cooperation at all levels to promote Pak-US relations.

He also invited Congressmen Wilson and Bresnahan to visit Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the US is an important strategic partner of Pakistan and Pakistan-US relations span over several decades.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised President Donald Trump's address, saying it was highly encouraging for global peace and conflict resolution.

He expressed hope that President Trump's term would bring new dimensions to Pakistan-US relations.

During the meetings, both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. Moreover, measures to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis were also discussed.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present during the meetings.