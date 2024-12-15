Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal here on Sunday.

On his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations were discussed in detail.

Mohsin Naqvi felicitated the Saudi leadership and the people on being awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event.

He said that Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistan's most trusted friend, adding that Pakistan takes pride in this friendship.

The Interior minister further stated that Saudi Arabia has always shown immense love and sincerity towards Pakistan.

He also appreciated Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of 2030 which paves the way for achieving progress and prosperity.

The Saudi Minister of State for Interior said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying very close and cordial relations.

He expressed the hope that important meetings with Saudi officials during the visit of Interior Minister will further enhance ties between the two countries.