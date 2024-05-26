Mohsin Naqvi Offers Condolences On Actor Talat Hussain's Death
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned actor Talat Hussain.
In his message of condolence, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
He praised Talat Hussain as a versatile artist whose memorable performances in television dramas continue to be cherished by fans. He remarked that with the death of Talat Hussain, a beautiful era of acting has come to an end, leaving a significant void in the industry.
