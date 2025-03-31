Mohsin Naqvi Offers Eid Prayers In Lahore, Prays For National Prosperity
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Lahore and exchanged Eid greetings with relatives and the public.
He extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on this joyous occasion.
Following the prayers, Naqvi prayed for the development, stability, sovereignty, peace, and prosperity of the country. A special prayer was also offered for the martyrs of the nation, paying tribute to their sacrifices and expressing solidarity with their families.
Expressing deep concern for oppressed Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Palestine, Naqvi offered special prayers for their relief and well-being.
“Eid is a time of joy, but we must also remember our underprivileged brothers and sisters and ensure they are included in our celebrations,” he stated.
The interior minister also emphasized the importance of honoring the country’s defenders, who have laid down their lives for Pakistan’s security. “We must never forget those who sacrificed their lives to protect our homeland,” he added.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity5 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf5 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders15 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad25 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies45 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation45 minutes ago
-
Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani1 hour ago
-
Over 5,000 Rawalpindi cops in field for Eid security1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police ensured security, traffic management on Chand Raat1 hour ago