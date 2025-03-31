Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Offers Eid Prayers In Lahore, Prays For National Prosperity

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Lahore and exchanged Eid greetings with relatives and the public.

He extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on this joyous occasion.

Following the prayers, Naqvi prayed for the development, stability, sovereignty, peace, and prosperity of the country. A special prayer was also offered for the martyrs of the nation, paying tribute to their sacrifices and expressing solidarity with their families.

Expressing deep concern for oppressed Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Palestine, Naqvi offered special prayers for their relief and well-being.

“Eid is a time of joy, but we must also remember our underprivileged brothers and sisters and ensure they are included in our celebrations,” he stated.

The interior minister also emphasized the importance of honoring the country’s defenders, who have laid down their lives for Pakistan’s security. “We must never forget those who sacrificed their lives to protect our homeland,” he added.

