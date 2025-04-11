- Home
Mohsin Naqvi, Omani Ambassador discuss expansion of bilateral ties, security cooperation
Mohsin Naqvi, Omani Ambassador Discuss Expansion Of Bilateral Ties, Security Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, Fahd Suleiman Khalaf Al-Kharousi, at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad on Thursday.
The two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed their shared resolve to further strengthen the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to broadening cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the area of security.
They agreed to enhance collaboration to address emerging regional challenges, bolster people-to-people contacts, and facilitate greater exchanges between the security agencies of the two countries.
Highlighting the fraternal ties between the two nations, Minister Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Oman. “Pakistan and Oman share historical and brotherly relations rooted in common faith, traditions, and cultural affinities,” he remarked.
Mohsin Naqvi noted the significant contribution of the Pakistani community residing in Oman, stating that over 300,000 Pakistanis are actively participating in the development and progress of the Sultanate.
He expressed hope that in the coming years, Pakistan would be able to send even more skilled and trained workers to Oman, thus further strengthening the socio-economic ties between the two countries.
The Omani Ambassador, Fahd Suleiman Khalaf Al-Kharousi, lauded the role of the Pakistani community in Oman’s development, acknowledging their hard work, professionalism, and commitment.
He affirmed that Pakistan and Oman’s relations, which span several decades, continue to grow stronger with each passing year.
Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Oman relations and stressed the need for sustained engagement at all levels to promote mutual prosperity, regional stability, and enduring friendship.
The meeting concluded with a shared pledge to continue working closely together to achieve the common goals of peace, security, and development for both nations.
