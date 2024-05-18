Mohsin Naqvi Orders Crackdown Against Encroachments In Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered a crackdown against the encroachments in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered a crackdown against the encroachments in Islamabad.
He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff to remove and eliminate all encroachments without discrimination and without accepting any pressures from anywhere.
He ordered Islamabad administration, CDA and police to conduct joint operation against the encroachment.
Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa immediately took action on the direction of the federal minister and launched an operation against encroachments in Islamabad.
The authorities demolished enchroachments of Raja Gulfraz Farm in Sangjani Sasing and sealed another factory.
The farmhouse was built illegally by constructing 10 rooms on 24 kanal area
The Islamabad administration and the police led by the DC and CDA, jointly conducted the operation against encroachments.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award5 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body5 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours39 seconds ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students40 seconds ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital42 seconds ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru44 seconds ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations11 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students11 minutes ago