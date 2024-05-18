Mohsin Naqvi orders crackdown against encroachments in Capital

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered a crackdown against the encroachments in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered a crackdown against the encroachments in Islamabad.

He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff to remove and eliminate all encroachments without discrimination and without accepting any pressures from anywhere.

He ordered Islamabad administration, CDA and police to conduct joint operation against the encroachment.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa immediately took action on the direction of the federal minister and launched an operation against encroachments in Islamabad.

The authorities demolished enchroachments of Raja Gulfraz Farm in Sangjani Sasing and sealed another factory.

The farmhouse was built illegally by constructing 10 rooms on 24 kanal area

The Islamabad administration and the police led by the DC and CDA, jointly conducted the operation against encroachments.