Mohsin Naqvi orders fast-track construction of 11-storey hostel at National Police Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the National Police academy, where he reviewed ongoing projects aimed at upgrading the institution and addressing its shortage of accommodation.

During the visit, Naqvi assigned the task of completing the construction of an eleven-storey hostel comprising 126 rooms within five months. He inspected the construction site and emphasized that “speed must not come at the expense of quality.”

The minister also visited the Academy’s swimming pool, observed a swimming competition among trainee police officers, and encouraged both probationers and instructors. Later, he toured classrooms to meet with trainee officers and joined ASPs at the Officers’ Mess to personally assess the quality of food. He also sought feedback and suggestions from the trainees.

Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Academy, where progress on previous decisions was reviewed, including the reorganization of the institution and trainee officers’ attachments with FIA, forensic agencies, Safe City projects, and cybercrime units.

According to a briefing by the Deputy Commandant, approval has been granted to award MS degrees in Criminology and Police Studies to ASPs completing the National Command Course. The training program also includes regular field visits to police stations and specialized institutions.

Trainee ASPs expressed gratitude to the Interior Minister for improving facilities at the Academy. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commandant of the Academy, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and CDA engineering members, were also present.