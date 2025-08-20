- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Orders Major Operation Against Illegal Constructions In Saidpur Model Village
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a large-scale operation has been launched against illegal constructions and encroachments in Saidpur Model Village, Islamabad.
So far, authorities have demolished more than 200 illegal structures and reclaimed 191 kanals of land belonging to the National Park from land grabbers. Several buildings, occupied for years without rent payment, were also vacated. The operation is being carried out indiscriminately against all unauthorized constructions raised on 360 kanals of land after 2005.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi himself visited Saidpur Model Village to review the anti-encroachment drive, as well as the ongoing upgradation and beautification works in the area. He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and District Municipal Administration (DMA) officials to ensure strict action against all illegal structures without discrimination and emphasized that the vacated properties must be auctioned in a transparent manner.
Naqvi praised CDA’s performance in the operation and highlighted that eliminating illegal constructions around Saidpur is a top priority.
He announced that well-known restaurants from Karachi and Lahore would soon be introduced in Saidpur Village to enhance its charm. “The revival of Saidpur will add to the beauty of Islamabad and provide citizens with a new recreational destination,” he said.
The minister stressed that all resources would be utilized to develop Saidpur into an international-standard tourist and commercial hub, offering modern facilities to visitors. He also instructed CDA and DMA officials to ensure cleanliness in and around the village.
During the briefing, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa informed the minister that satellite imagery was being used to identify constructions built illegally after 2005. He added that the green core area of Saidpur Village is also being restored.
Senior CDA members, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), SSP Operations, and other relevant officials were present during the visit.
