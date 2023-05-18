Mohsin Naqvi orders transfer of secretary prosecution

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday ordered to immediately transfer Secretary Prosecution owing to ineptly pursuing cases with regard to attacks carried out on the military installations in the recent incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday ordered to immediately transfer Secretary Prosecution owing to ineptly pursuing cases with regard to attacks carried out on the military installations in the recent incidents.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that advantage to the terrorists was not acceptable under any circumstance due to inefficiency of few persons. Mohsin Naqvi outlined, "We would go to the court by deeming 9th May case as its own case."