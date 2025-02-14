Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Oversees Arrangements For Jashn-e-Baharan Festival In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi oversees arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has overseen the arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan, a vibrant festival celebrating Pakistan's culture and heritage, scheduled to take place on February 25-27 in Islamabad.

The festival will feature traditional food stalls offering Pakistani cuisine from across the country. Cultural performances will include Khattak, Kalash, and Kathak dance shows, as well as performances by the Rangers' camel squadron and archery teams. Pakistan Army bands will also perform, adding to the festive atmosphere. A spectacular fireworks show will light up the night sky.

The Interior Minister highlighted that for the first time, innovative programs will be introduced, breaking away from traditional events.

He stated that the festival aims to showcase Pakistan's rich culture and heritage. The diplomatic community, CEOs of foreign companies in Pakistan, and the general public are invited to attend.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the rehearsal of the candlelight parade at Police Lines.

He also chaired a meeting to review the festival's preparations.

Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

11 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

17 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

32 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

41 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

56 minutes ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan