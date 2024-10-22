Mohsin Naqvi Participates In International Expo 2024 In Istanbul
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday inaugurated the much-anticipated International Expo 2024 alongside delegates from various countries, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation and collaboration.
Upon his arrival at the expo venue, the minister received a warm welcome from senior Turkish officials, underscoring the importance of this event in fostering diplomatic ties.
During the event, Naqvi had a notable meeting with General Metin Gurak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. The minister congratulated General Gurak on the successful organization of the expo, expressing his best wishes for its success. In response, General Gurak thanked Minister Naqvi for Pakistan's participation, highlighting the importance of representation from friendly nations.
As part of his visit, Mohsin Naqvi toured the expo, exploring various stalls and exhibits. He paid special attention to the stall set up by Pakistan Ordnance Factories, where he engaged with the organizers and praised the advanced Pakistani equipment on display.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Minister Naqvi remarked, "I was delighted to see the modern machinery and tools at the Istanbul International Expo." His keen interest in the advanced technologies showcased reflects Pakistan's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the defense sector.
The minister emphasized that the International Expo 2024 would serve as a platform to enhance mutual cooperation among friendly nations, paving the way for future partnerships in various fields.
Pakistani Ambassador to Turkey, Dr. Yusuf Jind, along with other senior officials, also attended the event, further solidifying the presence of Pakistan at this international gathering.
As the expo continues, it is expected to facilitate valuable discussions and exchanges that could lead to strengthened ties and collaborative efforts among participating nations, fostering a spirit of partnership and mutual benefit.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development projects1 minute ago
-
PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-241 minute ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST2 minutes ago
-
'PTI isolates itself by opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public complaints2 minutes ago
-
WASA takes tangible steps against dengue2 minutes ago
-
990 cardiac surgeries performed in 2024 at Cardiology Institute2 minutes ago
-
Progress of wheat cultivation reviewed2 minutes ago
-
KP Information Commission acknowledges RTI advocates with awards12 minutes ago
-
6 kids beggars taken into protective custody12 minutes ago
-
Mardan Board wins gold, two silver medals in National Girls Sports Carnival-202412 minutes ago