Mohsin Naqvi Pays Glowing Tribute To PAF Heroes On Air Force Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his special message on Air Force Day on Sunday, lauded the unmatched courage, sacrifices and professional excellence of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), calling it the pride of the nation.
He said that on September 7, 1965, the falcons of the PAF shattered the enemy’s arrogance in the skies and inscribed a new chapter of history. “We salute the heroes of 1965 who successfully defended our aerial frontiers,” he added.
Naqvi recalled that the PAF defeated the enemy’s numerical superiority with spirit, skill and absolute faith, setting a glorious example of valor. He particularly highlighted the legendary feat of Squadron Leader M.M. Alam, who stunned the world by downing five enemy aircraft in a matter of moments.
Referring to recent events, the interior minister noted that six decades after the 1965 war, in May 2025, Pakistan once again crushed the enemy’s pride when PAF falcons shot down six hostile fighter jets in a historic encounter.
He emphasized that the pilots, engineers, and technicians of the Pakistan Air Force are the nation’s greatest asset, bearing the responsibility of safeguarding the country’s skies with honor and dedication.
“Every Pakistani is proud of these sons of the soil, their supreme sacrifices, unwavering courage, and high resolve. It is because of their valor that Pakistan’s airspace remains secure,” Naqvi said, assuring that the nation will always remember their unparalleled services and eternal sacrifices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO Hyderabad visits medical camps in Kucha areas2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day2 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat hands over five trucks relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border for earthquake ..2 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day12 minutes ago
-
Five drown as rescue boat capsizes in Chenab River12 minutes ago
-
Swiss cyclists find ‘A Dream on Wheels’ in Pakistan’s valleys and mountains22 minutes ago
-
60th Defense Day celebrated at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah22 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice32 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary42 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned writer Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today42 minutes ago
-
President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 202552 minutes ago