Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his special message on Air Force Day on Sunday, lauded the unmatched courage, sacrifices and professional excellence of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), calling it the pride of the nation.

He said that on September 7, 1965, the falcons of the PAF shattered the enemy’s arrogance in the skies and inscribed a new chapter of history. “We salute the heroes of 1965 who successfully defended our aerial frontiers,” he added.

Naqvi recalled that the PAF defeated the enemy’s numerical superiority with spirit, skill and absolute faith, setting a glorious example of valor. He particularly highlighted the legendary feat of Squadron Leader M.M. Alam, who stunned the world by downing five enemy aircraft in a matter of moments.

Referring to recent events, the interior minister noted that six decades after the 1965 war, in May 2025, Pakistan once again crushed the enemy’s pride when PAF falcons shot down six hostile fighter jets in a historic encounter.

He emphasized that the pilots, engineers, and technicians of the Pakistan Air Force are the nation’s greatest asset, bearing the responsibility of safeguarding the country’s skies with honor and dedication.

“Every Pakistani is proud of these sons of the soil, their supreme sacrifices, unwavering courage, and high resolve. It is because of their valor that Pakistan’s airspace remains secure,” Naqvi said, assuring that the nation will always remember their unparalleled services and eternal sacrifices.