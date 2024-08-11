Mohsin Naqvi pays homage to martyred Leut Uzair Mahmood Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in an fire exchange with terrorists in Tirah Valley, the other day.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred Lieutenant.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik bravely confronted the militants and sent four of them to hell. He further said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik sacrificed his life in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The interior minister saluted the great sacrifice of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik. He stated that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and we are proud of such brave sons of the soil.

The minister said that the brave officers and soldiers of the security forces had made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and they had created history. He expressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.