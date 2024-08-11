Mohsin Naqvi Pays Homage To Martyred Leut Uzair Mahmood Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in an fire exchange with terrorists in Tirah Valley, the other day.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred Lieutenant.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik bravely confronted the militants and sent four of them to hell. He further said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik sacrificed his life in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.
The interior minister saluted the great sacrifice of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik. He stated that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and we are proud of such brave sons of the soil.
The minister said that the brave officers and soldiers of the security forces had made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and they had created history. He expressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..9 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused9 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away19 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap19 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara19 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB29 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day49 minutes ago
-
Emergency response underway to protect Chilmish Dass tower from erosion49 minutes ago
-
WASA-UN-HABITAT partnership to bring smart water management solutions to Rawalpindi: MD59 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake juice factory in Sahiwal59 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura59 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing in Sheikhupura1 hour ago