Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Homage To Martyred Leut Uzair Mahmood Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays homage to martyred Leut Uzair Mahmood Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in an fire exchange with terrorists in Tirah Valley, the other day.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred Lieutenant.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik bravely confronted the militants and sent four of them to hell. He further said that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik sacrificed his life in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The interior minister saluted the great sacrifice of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik. He stated that Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and we are proud of such brave sons of the soil.

The minister said that the brave officers and soldiers of the security forces had made unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and they had created history. He expressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Interior Minister Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

31 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan