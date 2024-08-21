Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Homage To Martyrs On International Day Of Remembrance And Tribute To The Victims Of Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their today for ours peaceful tomorrow in connection with the observance of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

In a message issued here, he said the nation cannot repay the great sacrifices of the martyrs who laid their lives in the war against terrorism, but we will try to repay the debt by eliminating all of the terrorists.

Interior Minister praised the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, calling them the benefactors of the nation.

He noted that every segment of Pakistani society has made sacrifices in this war.

He said that the Pakistan Army, police, and law enforcement agencies have given their blood for the establishment of peace in the country.

He emphasized that there's no parallel of Pakistan's unwavering sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi pointed out that Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism, with thousands of people martyred and injured in the war against terrorism.

He assured that the government and nation stand with the brave families of the martyrs and pay tribute to them in splendid words.

He reiterated that the entire nation expresses complete solidarity with the victims of terrorism.

He added that the Pakistani nation has faced the menace of terrorism with unwavering determination and courage.

The Interior Minister vowed that we will not rest until the eradication of the scourge of terrorism, and nation's tomorrow will be more peaceful and secure.

More Stories From Pakistan