Mohsin Naqvi pays homage to Martyrs on International Peace Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In his special message on International Peace Day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Almighty Allah created the world for peace and harmony.

He added that homes, streets, neighborhoods, societies, villages, cities, countries, regions, and continents look beautiful and livable only with peace.

He stated that chaos and disorder cause widespread devastation and pose multiple threats to peace.

The Interior Minister expressed concern that societies are currently divided into groups, factions, and sects, harming the efforts for peace around the world.

He said that regional conflicts have endangered peace in every region, severely affecting the desire for peace.

He emphasized that global powers must take practical and pragmatic steps toward sustainable peace beyond verbal commitments.

He reiterated that regions entangled in conflicts including occupied Kashmir, Palestine, and others yearn for peace, while the silence of global powers makes no sense.

Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted Pakistan's constructive role in ensuring global peace, particularly during difficult times.

He said that Pakistan has played the role of vanguard in UN peace missions.

He added that several brave soldiers of Pakistan's peace missions were martyred during efforts to restore peace and stability in dangerous and turbulent regions.

He stated that the sacrifices of martyred brave officers and soldiers in the path of peace will always be remembered.

He also stressed the need to remember those people who sacrificed their lives to establish peace in the country.