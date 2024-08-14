Mohsin Naqvi Pays Homage To Security Personnels Martyred In South Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid homage to the four security personnels who were martyred in firing exchange with the khwarij in South Waziristan.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Havaldar Nisar Hussain, Naik Rashid Gul, Naik Irfan Ullah Khan, and Sepoy Usman achieved the highest rank of martyrdom.
He said, "The security personnels who foiled the evil designs of terrorists are our heroes."
He further stated, "The sacrifices of the security personnel who laid down their precious lives for the peace of the beloved country on Independence Day will never be forgotten."
