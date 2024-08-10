Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Homage To Soldiers Martyred In Tirah Valley

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid homage to the three soldiers who were martyred in a fire exchange with the terrorists in the Tirah Valley.

The minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of Havaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and Sepoy Altaf Khan, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the soldiers showed remarkable courage and bravery during the encounter, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists. He saluted the sacrifices of the martyrs who foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He added that the great sacrifices of the martyred personnel will always be remembered.

The minister said that the entire nation stands with the families of the brave sons of the soil who have sacrificed their today for the nation's tomorrow. He emphasized that the nation stands united with the Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.

