Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady paid a surprise visit to Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road.

According to a handout issued here, CM Mohsin Naqvi asked his vehicle to stop after seeing

heaps of garbage lying on the Ghazi Road stop Ferozepur Road and got down from his vehicle.

The CM expressed his indignation over seeing heaps of garbage in the center of chowk

and immediately summoned the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company.

The CM while ordering to take action against those responsible for throwing garbage

and debris on the road directed LWMC staff to lift and remove garbage from the road.

The CM asserted to take indiscriminate action against those throwing debris and garbage

on roads besides improving cleanliness arrangements in the city.