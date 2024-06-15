Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Surprise Visit To Karachi Company Police Station

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Karachi Company Police Station located in G-9 Markaz Islamabad here on Saturday.

During his visit he was disappointed to see dilapidated condition of the police station.

He observed the front desk, crime computer and FIR branch were located in very small rooms and there was present a sleeping cart in the investigation officer's room. Moreover, there he saw poor sanitation, doors were broken and the rooms of the investigating officers in the basement were in very poor shape.

Federal Interior Minister expressed his anger over the poor condition of the police station.

He also inspected the basement, ground and first floor of the station.

Interior Minister met with the citizens in the police station and heard their problems and inquired about their cases.

Interior Minister checked the records of the front desk and reviewed the progress on the applications. He directed to process the applications within the stipulated period.

He directed SHO to take appropriate action to resolve the issues of citizens.

On the request of a citizen, he assigned SHO the task of arresting robbery suspects within 7 days.

Interior Minister also inspected the police officers' barracks in the basement.

He said that it was his first visit of any police station in Islamabad but was very disheartened to see the condition of the police station.

He stated that if such is the case with the justice providers then what will happen to the citizens.

He emphasized that all police stations in Islamabad will be upgraded like Punjab.

