Mohsin Naqvi Pays Surprise Visit To NADRA Center

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to a center of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Multan late Tuesday night and ordered 24-hour service delivery to facilitate the people.

During the visit to Nadra center at Katchery Chowk, the minister took notice of people waiting in queue and ordered that the center should remain operational round the clock.

He also ordered shifting the center to some suitable location in the city.

People complained on the occasion that they were there to get B forms of their kids and were made to wait for hours.

Mohsin Naqvi promised to improve the system and added that he was visiting the centers across the country to improve service delivery.

People thanked the minister for Interior for working hard for convenience of the people. Federal secretary Interior Khurram Agha also accompanied the minister.

