Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal On Death Anniversary

Published April 21, 2025

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the mausoleum of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary.

During the visit, the Interior Minister offered Fateha and laid flowers at the mausoleum. He prayed for the national unity, stability, progress, and the prosperity of the nation. He also offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book and paid glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal. He said that the nation will always remember Iqbal’s contributions with gratitude.

Naqvi said that Allama Iqbal's message is of hope, unity and self-respect. He added that Allama Iqbal's thoughts are a guiding principles and a key to success in the practical life.

The minister paid homage to Iqbal’s unparalleled services, describing him as a great thinker who gave the world a universal message of selfhood, unity and brotherhood.

He emphasised that had Allama Iqbal not envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims, we wouldn’t be breathing in a free land today. He added that the nation will remain indebted to Iqbal forever and stressed the need to face all challenges collectively in accordance with Iqbal’s philosophy. Naqvi noted that there has never been a greater need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings than today.

He said the time has come for us to unite and work with determination for the country’s progress. He concluded by saying that today, as a nation, we must reaffirm our commitment to make Iqbal’s philosophy a beacon of light for us and achieve success by acting upon his thoughts.

