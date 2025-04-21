Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal On Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the mausoleum of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary.
During the visit, the Interior Minister offered Fateha and laid flowers at the mausoleum. He prayed for the national unity, stability, progress, and the prosperity of the nation. He also offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book and paid glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal. He said that the nation will always remember Iqbal’s contributions with gratitude.
Naqvi said that Allama Iqbal's message is of hope, unity and self-respect. He added that Allama Iqbal's thoughts are a guiding principles and a key to success in the practical life.
The minister paid homage to Iqbal’s unparalleled services, describing him as a great thinker who gave the world a universal message of selfhood, unity and brotherhood.
He emphasised that had Allama Iqbal not envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims, we wouldn’t be breathing in a free land today. He added that the nation will remain indebted to Iqbal forever and stressed the need to face all challenges collectively in accordance with Iqbal’s philosophy. Naqvi noted that there has never been a greater need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings than today.
He said the time has come for us to unite and work with determination for the country’s progress. He concluded by saying that today, as a nation, we must reaffirm our commitment to make Iqbal’s philosophy a beacon of light for us and achieve success by acting upon his thoughts.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 expresses serious concern over 164 fire incidents in wheat crop fields4 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive starts across KP4 minutes ago
-
FESCO spends Rs349.9mn to complete development projects4 minutes ago
-
Livestock farmers urged to maintain scientific records, ensure hygiene4 minutes ago
-
Mines, Minerals Bill key to Pakistan’s progress, should not be politicized: Ameer Muqam4 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar faces severe financial crisis: staff, pensioners left in limbo4 minutes ago
-
Modern education only way to national progress: Tareen14 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up14 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured: DPO14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on illegal commercialization, encroachments underway24 minutes ago