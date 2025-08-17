Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies at Lahore Seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he was an eyewitness to many incidents during the Pakistan-India war and remained directly involved in several matters.

He paid rich tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy, while emphasizing the pivotal role played by intelligence agencies in securing victory for the country.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Professor Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on the theme “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India”, the Interior Minister said that the services of intelligence officers, whom he described as “silent warriors,” were unforgettable. “Whether it was India’s war planning or their aircraft taking off, our agencies had access to every move in advance,” he remarked.

Naqvi revealed that Pakistan had advanced knowledge of Indian decisions and strategies during the conflict. “Later, when their aircraft were shot down, we decided not to announce the numbers without proof. Within minutes, we had field evidence videos of six Indian aircraft that had been downed,” he said, adding that such successes were a testament to the capabilities and sacrifices of Pakistan’s intelligence community.

Highlighting what he described as “divine help,” Naqvi recalled that India fired seven missiles at one of Pakistan’s major bases, but none landed on target. “Some fell before reaching, others fell outside or to the side. On the contrary, when Pakistan launched missiles at Indian military installations near civilian areas, those hit India’s largest oil storage depot, destroying it completely,” he said.

The minister added that Indian forces also attempted to strike Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, but suffered limited success. “Except for one base where our soldiers embraced martyrdom, no major loss occurred this was purely Allah’s help,” he observed.

Naqvi lauded the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, stating that he led with “great courage and bravery” during the conflict.

He narrated an encounter when a Saudi delegation visited Pakistan amid the crisis. “The Field Marshal told them, ‘India is like a shining Mercedes, but we are like a dumper truck loaded with stones. Imagine the result if they collide.’ The delegation remained silent,” he said.

According to the minister, Pakistan’s historic achievement was the first-ever joint war strategy by its Army, Air Force, and Navy under one unified plan. By contrast, he said, Indian military chiefs were split in their decision-making, each meeting Prime Minister Modi separately. “The world saw the result of that disunity,” he noted.

Naqvi also pointed to Ajit Doval and Amit Shah as the real architects of India’s war strategy. “These are the two men behind the entire drama, not just Modi. They will bring destruction to India as well as to Modi in the coming times,” he asserted.

He praised Pakistan’s political unity during the crisis, noting that all parties, including the Prime Minister and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stood firmly behind the armed forces. “On the diplomatic front, India tried to lobby in the U.S. but failed, while our PPP Chairman outperformed them,” he said.

The Interior Minister further accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. “Since 9/11, India has been the biggest beneficiary of terrorism. They tried to convert the Kashmiris’ political struggle into a terrorist movement, but failed,” he said.

He added that there had been immense international pressure on Pakistan not to retaliate after India’s attacks. “But both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal deserve credit for resisting that pressure and giving India a fitting response,” Naqvi said.

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also addressed the seminar, echoing tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces and diplomatic resilience.