Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Hero Of September 1965 War Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid glowing tribute to the hero of the September 1965 war Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

He said that Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed wrote a chapter of bravery and courage by sacrificing his precious life for the defence of the country.

Interior Minister said that Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed bravely confronted the enemy and foiled their evil designs.

He stated that the nation salutes the sacrifice of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

He further said that the eternal sacrifice of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed will always be remembered, and he will always be alive in our hearts.

