Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred SHO Sohrab Odho
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Station House Officer (SHO) Sohrab Odho, who lost his life in a firefight with miscreants in the Kacha area near Shikarpur.
In a statement, Minister Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer, lauding SHO Sohrab Odho's bravery and dedication to his duty. "SHO Sohrab Odho attained the high rank of martyrdom while valiantly working to suppress miscreants in the region," the minister said, adding that Odho’s sacrifice in the line of duty set a noble and enduring example for law enforcement officers across the country.
Naqvi also highlighted the heroism of the Sindh Police in their ongoing operations against criminals in the Kacha area.
"The brave soldiers of the Sindh Police have shown immense courage in these operations," he noted.
Paying tribute to the martyr, the interior minister remarked, "We salute the sacrifice of SHO Sohrab Odho. He gave his life for a cause greater than himself, and for that, he will be remembered with honor." He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, assuring them of the government's support in their time of grief.
The interior minister’s message underscored the resilience and determination of the country's security forces in their fight against lawlessness, praising the courage of those who stand on the front lines.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO inspects police development projects2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects facilities in DHQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
Number of POs arrested from abroad this year reaches 832 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ideal destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9-year imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Post-Covid transformational changes leading towards multi-polar world enhanced SCO importance: Romin ..12 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals12 minutes ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on law minister12 minutes ago
-
NACTA's Peace Initiative Marks World Post Day12 minutes ago
-
‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative: App surpasses 150,000 downloads12 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds letter writing activity for peace promotion12 minutes ago