Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred SHO Sohrab Odho

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred SHO Sohrab Odho

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Station House Officer (SHO) Sohrab Odho, who lost his life in a firefight with miscreants in the Kacha area near Shikarpur.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer, lauding SHO Sohrab Odho's bravery and dedication to his duty. "SHO Sohrab Odho attained the high rank of martyrdom while valiantly working to suppress miscreants in the region," the minister said, adding that Odho’s sacrifice in the line of duty set a noble and enduring example for law enforcement officers across the country.

Naqvi also highlighted the heroism of the Sindh Police in their ongoing operations against criminals in the Kacha area.

"The brave soldiers of the Sindh Police have shown immense courage in these operations," he noted.

Paying tribute to the martyr, the interior minister remarked, "We salute the sacrifice of SHO Sohrab Odho. He gave his life for a cause greater than himself, and for that, he will be remembered with honor." He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, assuring them of the government's support in their time of grief.

The interior minister’s message underscored the resilience and determination of the country's security forces in their fight against lawlessness, praising the courage of those who stand on the front lines.

