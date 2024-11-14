Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Harnai Operation, Honors Their Sacrifice Against Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound respect and gratitude for Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havaldar Noor Ahmed, who were martyred in an anti-terrorism operation in Harnai.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister, honoring their courage and dedication, praised the officers' bravery and their role in the fight for peace within Pakistan.

"Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havaldar Noor Ahmed are heroes of our nation who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's peace," Naqvi stated.

He emphasized that their remarkable bravery in confronting terrorists—eliminating three—demonstrated their commitment to national security. Naqvi assured the families of the martyrs that the nation stands with them in this time of grief and expressed heartfelt condolences.

"These sacrifices by our security forces are unforgettable," he said, underscoring the enduring gratitude the nation holds for its heroes in the fight against terrorism.

