(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of Defence and Martyr's Day of Pakistan. He said that September 6, 1965, is an indelible day in the history of Pakistan. He stated that on September 6, Pakistan's brave armed forces bravely defended the motherland.

In his message on Defense Day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the cowardly enemy who attacked in the darkness of night was given a crushing response by the Pakistan Army. He added that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army showed unparalleled bravery and repulsed the enemy. Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the martyrs and the courage and bravery of the soldiers are our identity and pride which will always be remembered.

He highlighted that the soldiers of Pakistan proved by their eternal sacrifices that nations do not win wars with weapons but with faith and courage.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation salutes the brave soldiers who risked their lives to defend the country, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the defence of the country are our honor and pride. He stated that the entire nation expresses its solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that this day reminds us of the bravery and determination of our military personnel. He reaffired that we will also not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the defence of the country.