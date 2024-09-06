Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence & Martyr's Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of Defence and Martyr's Day of Pakistan. He said that September 6, 1965, is an indelible day in the history of Pakistan. He stated that on September 6, Pakistan's brave armed forces bravely defended the motherland.
In his message on Defense Day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the cowardly enemy who attacked in the darkness of night was given a crushing response by the Pakistan Army. He added that the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army showed unparalleled bravery and repulsed the enemy. Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the martyrs and the courage and bravery of the soldiers are our identity and pride which will always be remembered.
He highlighted that the soldiers of Pakistan proved by their eternal sacrifices that nations do not win wars with weapons but with faith and courage.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation salutes the brave soldiers who risked their lives to defend the country, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the defence of the country are our honor and pride. He stated that the entire nation expresses its solidarity with the families of the martyrs.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that this day reminds us of the bravery and determination of our military personnel. He reaffired that we will also not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the defence of the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economic indicators turned positive due to consistent policies: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passed 'Defence Day' resolution12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan government striving hard to eradicate polio virus: Shakeel Qadir12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University hosts Defense Day commemorations12 minutes ago
-
Defence & Martyrs Day marked in schools31 minutes ago
-
Grand rally celebrates Pakistan Defense Day in Mirpurkhas32 minutes ago
-
DC Islamabad warns PTI protesters against unlawful activities32 minutes ago
-
University of Larkana commemorates Defense Day32 minutes ago
-
SRSO provides relief to monsoon-hit villages in Thatta52 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari visits family of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army martyrs honoured in Mirpurkhas52 minutes ago