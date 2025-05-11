Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Mothers On Mother’s Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sentiments, stating that a mother is the greatest blessing in this world. He emphasized that love for a mother cannot be limited to just one day — it begins from the cradle and continues until eternity.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the sweetest and most loved word is "mother," adding that that love, sincerity, and compassion are other Names for a mother. He added that there is no substitute for the pure and sacred bond like that of a mother.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the most beautiful moments spent in a mother’s lap can never be found even on the most luxurious bed in the world, and a mother’s prayers can elevate a person from the ground to the skies.

He said, “Whatever position I hold today, it is solely due to the prayers of my respected mother. I firmly believe that the prayers of my late mother are still with me.”

The Interior Minister saluted the greatness of all mothers and also paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. In the end, he offered a heartfelt prayer that May Allah keep every mother safe and blessed.

