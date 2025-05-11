Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Mothers On Mother’s Day
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sentiments, stating that a mother is the greatest blessing in this world. He emphasized that love for a mother cannot be limited to just one day — it begins from the cradle and continues until eternity.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the sweetest and most loved word is "mother," adding that that love, sincerity, and compassion are other Names for a mother. He added that there is no substitute for the pure and sacred bond like that of a mother.
Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the most beautiful moments spent in a mother’s lap can never be found even on the most luxurious bed in the world, and a mother’s prayers can elevate a person from the ground to the skies.
He said, “Whatever position I hold today, it is solely due to the prayers of my respected mother. I firmly believe that the prayers of my late mother are still with me.”
The Interior Minister saluted the greatness of all mothers and also paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. In the end, he offered a heartfelt prayer that May Allah keep every mother safe and blessed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to host "Beyond the Plastic Waste" Conference ahead of World Environment Day6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass nearing completion:, Mohsin Naqvi orders 100% completion6 minutes ago
-
WASA expresses support for defenders of motherland6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stresses shared responsibility to protect migratory birds on World Migratory Bird Day 202526 minutes ago
-
RDA crackdown against illegal construction opposite to Eighteen Housing Society26 minutes ago
-
Man killed over land dispute26 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI-led KP govt of widespread corruption, administrative collapse26 minutes ago
-
Dera police busted notorious thieves' gang; recover stolen goods, Rs 200,000 cash26 minutes ago
-
KP Tourism Dept unveils Dir’s tourism potential with comprehensive master plan26 minutes ago
-
FTO coordinator felicitates armed forces on historic victory36 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 160kg unhygienic meat in DG Khan36 minutes ago