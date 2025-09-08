Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Pakistan Navy On Navy Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the sacrifices and achievements of the Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Navy Day, observed on September 8.
In his message, the minister said that Navy Day is a reminder of the great sacrifices and unmatched feats of the valiant sons of the Pakistan Navy who defended the country’s maritime borders with courage and professionalism.
He highlighted that on September 8, 1965, the Pakistan Navy created history by safeguarding the seas and writing a glorious new chapter of valor. He noted that the daring warriors who carried out Operation Dwarka during the September War proved themselves to be true heroes of the nation.
“The Pakistan Navy destroyed key enemy coastal installations within moments, changing the course of naval warfare and
foiling plans to attack Karachi,” Naqvi said.
He added that the professional readiness, organization, and spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistan Navy astonished the enemy.
The minister remarked that Navy Day is not just a historic event but a continuation of the spirit, commitment, and resolve nurtured in the vastness of the seas. He said the Pakistan Navy has now evolved into a strong and modern maritime force equipped with advanced technology, missile systems, and self-reliance.
He further emphasized that Pakistan Navy’s participation in international exercises, its leadership role in regional maritime security, and active contribution at the diplomatic level have become its proud identity.
“The nation is proud of its sea guardians who, through professionalism and strategy, have made the maritime borders impregnable,” Naqvi said, reaffirming that the Pakistan Navy remains committed to upholding the spirit of September 8, 1965.
