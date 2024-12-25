Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the wise and great leader of the Muslim world, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birthday anniversary here on Wednesday.

In his message on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary, Mohsin Naqvi said that this day demands a commitment to make Pakistan a great country according to Quaid-e-Azam's vision.

He added that unity, brotherhood, religious tolerance and coexistence are the true message of the day.

Interior Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam laid great emphasis on the importance of minority rights and religious freedom, adding that the founder of Pakistan was a great champion of protection of minority rights and religious tolerance.

He stressed that as a nation, we have to move forward by adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam for the promotion of minority rights and religious tolerance. He emphasized that we have to put aside personal differences in the national interest and think of the beloved homeland.

Interior Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of history for the rights of Muslims of the subcontinent through his passionate leadership.

He brought Muslims together on one platform and realized the dream of an independent Muslim state. He highlighted that thanks to Quaid-e-Azam's tireless struggle, today we are breathing in an independent homeland and this kindness of the founder of Pakistan cannot be repaid.

He stated that Quaid-e-Azam's eternal role in the creation of Pakistan is a huge milestone.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of a society based on tolerance, forbearance, equality and tolerance and for such a welfare society, everyone will have to join hands so that the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam can be fully realized.

He emphasized that as a nation, we have to follow the guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline and this is the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that only true, honest and sincere leaders like Quaid-e-Azam change the destiny of countries, the goal of sustainable development and prosperity can be achieved by following the instructions of Quaid-e-Azam.