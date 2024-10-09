- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On FC Check Post
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on an FC check post in Zhob. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Havaldar Jamshed Khan, who was martyred in the firing incident.
Mohsin Naqvi commended the bravery of security forces, saying, "I congratulate the brave personnel of the security forces for thwarting the attack and sending two terrorists to hell."
He further stated that security forces deserved appreciation for foiling the terrorists' nefarious plans.
