Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On FC Check Post

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on an FC check post in Zhob. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Havaldar Jamshed Khan, who was martyred in the firing incident.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the bravery of security forces, saying, "I congratulate the brave personnel of the security forces for thwarting the attack and sending two terrorists to hell."

He further stated that security forces deserved appreciation for foiling the terrorists' nefarious plans.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Zhob Jamshed Post Family

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

52 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

3 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

5 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

5 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

6 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

7 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan