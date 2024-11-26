Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Foiling Infiltration Attempt By Fitna Al Khawarij

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt by foreign terrorists from the Pak-Afghan border.

The minister said that the security forces took timely action and killed three foreign terrorists.

He commended the security forces for thwarting the nefarious designs of foreign terrorists.

He said that the security forces deserve appreciation for frustrating the evil intentions of foreign terrorists. He added that Pakistan's security forces are highly professional and capable, and the nation looks at their successes with admiration.

