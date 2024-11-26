Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration attempt by Fitna Al Khawarij

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt by foreign terrorists from the Pak-Afghan border

The minister said that the security forces took timely action and killed three foreign terrorists.

He commended the security forces for thwarting the nefarious designs of foreign terrorists.

He said that the security forces deserve appreciation for frustrating the evil intentions of foreign terrorists. He added that Pakistan's security forces are highly professional and capable, and the nation looks at their successes with admiration.