Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Khawarji terrorists

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operations against Khawarji terrorists in Lakki Marwat. He applauded the security forces for eliminating 5 Khawarij terrorists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operations against Khawarji terrorists in Lakki Marwat. He applauded the security forces for eliminating 5 Khawarij terrorists.
"We salute the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Lakki Marwat. The security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of Khawarij terrorists by taking timely action", Mohsin Naqvi said.
The interior minister further stated that the nation was proud of its brave security forces. He emphasized that foreign terrorists would not be allowed to hide anywhere in Pakistan and terrorism would be eliminated from the country with the support of the nation.
