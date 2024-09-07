Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Shaheens Of Air Force On Occasion Of Air Force Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Shaheens of Air Force on occasion of Air Force Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the brave Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force who are always ready to defend the aerial boundaries of the beloved country.

In his special message on account of Air Force Day on September 7, Saturday, he stated that despite limited resources, Pakistan Air Force thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs in the 1965 war.

He added that our Shaheens established complete dominance in the skies, and MM Alam set a record by destroying five enemy planes in one minute.

In his special message on Air Force Day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that on September 7, the brave officers of Pakistan Air Force destroyed the enemy's aerial power and wrote unmatched chapters of courage, bravery, and valour.

He said that September 7, 1965, was a golden day in the history of the Pakistan Air Force.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation will always remember the unparalleled services and eternal sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Air Force.

He said that the entire nation pays glowing tribute to the bravery and spirit of the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.

He stated that the role of the Pakistan Air Force in thwarting the enemy's attack will always be remembered in history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister September Gold

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

6 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

23 minutes ago
 Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

3 hours ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

5 hours ago
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

23 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan