Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Shaheens Of Air Force On Occasion Of Air Force Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the brave Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force who are always ready to defend the aerial boundaries of the beloved country.
In his special message on account of Air Force Day on September 7, Saturday, he stated that despite limited resources, Pakistan Air Force thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs in the 1965 war.
He added that our Shaheens established complete dominance in the skies, and MM Alam set a record by destroying five enemy planes in one minute.
In his special message on Air Force Day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that on September 7, the brave officers of Pakistan Air Force destroyed the enemy's aerial power and wrote unmatched chapters of courage, bravery, and valour.
He said that September 7, 1965, was a golden day in the history of the Pakistan Air Force.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation will always remember the unparalleled services and eternal sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Air Force.
He said that the entire nation pays glowing tribute to the bravery and spirit of the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.
He stated that the role of the Pakistan Air Force in thwarting the enemy's attack will always be remembered in history.
