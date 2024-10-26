Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, Martyred By Criminal Elements

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has honoured the sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah, who was tragically martyred in the line of duty during an encounter with criminal elements in the Krappa Police Station area.

In a solemn message, Minister Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the fallen officer, mourning the loss alongside them.

Minister Naqvi conveyed his grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, underscoring the nation’s shared pain.

He has also requested a full report on the tragic incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In response to the shooting, the Interior Minister has issued firm orders for the swift apprehension of the suspects involved.

“Bring the suspects to justice immediately,” Naqvi asserted, emphasizing the need for a timely response.

The Interior Minister assured the family of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah of the government’s support.

“We stand with the family of the martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah,” he stated, pledging to provide all necessary assistance to honour the officer’s sacrifice. “It is our duty to support the family of the martyr, and we will fulfill it responsibly,” Naqvi affirmed.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Minister Police Station Criminals Family All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

50 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

13 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan