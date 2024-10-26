Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has honoured the sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah, who was tragically martyred in the line of duty during an encounter with criminal elements in the Krappa Police Station area.

In a solemn message, Minister Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the fallen officer, mourning the loss alongside them.

Minister Naqvi conveyed his grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, underscoring the nation’s shared pain.

He has also requested a full report on the tragic incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In response to the shooting, the Interior Minister has issued firm orders for the swift apprehension of the suspects involved.

“Bring the suspects to justice immediately,” Naqvi asserted, emphasizing the need for a timely response.

The Interior Minister assured the family of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah of the government’s support.

“We stand with the family of the martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah,” he stated, pledging to provide all necessary assistance to honour the officer’s sacrifice. “It is our duty to support the family of the martyr, and we will fulfill it responsibly,” Naqvi affirmed.