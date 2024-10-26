- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements
Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, Martyred By Criminal Elements
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has honoured the sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah, who was tragically martyred in the line of duty during an encounter with criminal elements in the Krappa Police Station area.
In a solemn message, Minister Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the fallen officer, mourning the loss alongside them.
Minister Naqvi conveyed his grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, underscoring the nation’s shared pain.
He has also requested a full report on the tragic incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.
In response to the shooting, the Interior Minister has issued firm orders for the swift apprehension of the suspects involved.
“Bring the suspects to justice immediately,” Naqvi asserted, emphasizing the need for a timely response.
The Interior Minister assured the family of Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah of the government’s support.
“We stand with the family of the martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah,” he stated, pledging to provide all necessary assistance to honour the officer’s sacrifice. “It is our duty to support the family of the martyr, and we will fulfill it responsibly,” Naqvi affirmed.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir's occupation a day of unrelenting despair, says Altaf Wani20 minutes ago
-
IHC directs CDA to complete license renewal for TJ restaurant in 7 days20 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah martyred in firing of unknown assailants20 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide to observe Black Day tomorrow against Indian occupation20 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership urges Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow20 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation seals 18 shops,removes 195 banners21 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah Martyred in firing of unknown assailants40 minutes ago
-
India’s invasion of Kashmir root cause of conflict and unrest in South Asia region: Altaf Wani1 hour ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today1 hour ago
-
Qazi Imran condemns India's Occupation of Kashmir on Black Day2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Unity' to achieve economic goals2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's support vital for Kashmiri self-determination: Imtiaz Wani2 hours ago