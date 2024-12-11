Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security forces for 2 successful intelligence-based operations against Khawarji terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024)

He appreciated the security forces for bringing 7 Khawarij terrorists to an exemplary end. He paid homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Amin, who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting Khawarji terrorists.

He has said that Lance Naik Muhammad Amin has attained the high status of martyrdom. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of martyr.

Interior Minister said that the brave security forces have once again foiled the nefarious intentions of the Khawarji terrorists. Naqvi emphasized that the nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism. He highlighted that security forces of Pakistan have achieved significant successes in the war against terrorism