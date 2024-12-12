- Home
Mohsin Naqvi, Pervez Khattak Discuss National Issues; Reaffirm Commitment To Pakistan’s Progress
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Pervez Khattak, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, to discuss pressing national issues, including the country’s political climate and the establishment of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, both leaders deliberated on measures to ensure peace and security in the region and pledged to resolutely counter forces hindering Pakistan’s progress. They emphasized the importance of national unity and collective efforts for the country’s development.
Pervez Khattak expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel during recent protests in Islamabad, condemning the attacks by miscreants.
“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He reassured that the future of nation is bright and no external or internal forces can impede its progress.
