Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi, Pervez Khattak Discuss National Issues; Reaffirm Commitment To Pakistan’s Progress

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi, Pervez Khattak discuss national issues; reaffirm commitment to Pakistan’s progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Pervez Khattak, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, to discuss pressing national issues, including the country’s political climate and the establishment of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, both leaders deliberated on measures to ensure peace and security in the region and pledged to resolutely counter forces hindering Pakistan’s progress. They emphasized the importance of national unity and collective efforts for the country’s development.

Pervez Khattak expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel during recent protests in Islamabad, condemning the attacks by miscreants.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He reassured that the future of nation is bright and no external or internal forces can impede its progress.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

5 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

15 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

15 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

15 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

15 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

15 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

15 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

15 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

15 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

15 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan