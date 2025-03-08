Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Pledges Stronger Protections For Women’s Rights On 'International Women’s Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting women’s rights, emphasizing that ensuring their dignity and equality is both a national duty and a moral obligation.

In his message on International Women’s Rights Day, Naqvi highlighted the unparalleled rights granted to women by islam and stressed that societies can only progress if they safeguard the respect and dignity of women.

“Access to education, employment, and equal opportunities for advancement is the right of all women,” he stated, adding that women’s participation in professional fields is a key pillar of societal development.

The minister also acknowledged the challenges women continue to face, including violence and discrimination, and called for a collective effort to raise a strong voice against such injustices.

“Women make up half of our population, and their empowerment is essential for national progress. We pledge to provide a better, safer, and more progressive environment for women in Pakistan,” Naqvi concluded.

