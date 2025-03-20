Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad check post

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and swift action of the Kohat police for successfully foiling a terrorist attack at the Muslimabad check post in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and swift action of the Kohat police for successfully foiling a terrorist attack at the Muslimabad check post in Kohat.

The police’s courageous response prevented what could have been a major tragedy, forcing the attackers to retreat.

In a statement, Naqvi commended the police force, highlighting their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the region.

“The brave young officers of Kohat police courageously thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Khariji terrorists,” he said, acknowledging their quick response and professionalism in the face of danger.

The interior minister further lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, describing them as a “solid wall” against terrorism. “The KP police have once again proven that they are a formidable force standing resolutely against those who seek to destabilize our nation. Their bravery and sacrifices will always be remembered and appreciated,” Naqvi remarked.

Details of the attack reveal that the assailants attempted to target the check post in a sudden strike, but the vigilant police personnel immediately retaliated, successfully repelling the terrorists.

The swift response not only saved lives but also reinforced the security measures in the area.

Naqvi paid tribute to the police officers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism. “The entire nation stands with our courageous police force, who have time and again demonstrated remarkable heroism and resilience,” he added.

The security situation in the region remains under close watch, with law enforcement agencies on high alert. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat posed by terrorist elements and the critical role played by security forces in maintaining peace and stability.

The Federal minister concluded his statement by reiterating his support for the brave men and women of the KP police, whose unwavering resolve continues to inspire confidence in the nation’s fight against terrorism.