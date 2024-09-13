Mohsin Naqvi praises Punjab CTD for foiling terrorist plot in Dera Ghazi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for its swift and effective action in foiling a terrorist plot in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He praised the CTD for conducting a highly successful intelligence-based operation that led to the elimination of two terrorists linked to the extremist group Fitna Al Khawarij.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi emphasized the professionalism and dedication of the CTD team, congratulating them for their timely intervention, which prevented a major terror attack.

"Through their intelligence-driven efforts, the brave personnel of the Punjab CTD thwarted a devastating plot, sending two terrorists to their demise. This operation once again underscores their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation," he remarked.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that the Punjab CTD has consistently played a critical role in disrupting the malicious plans of terrorist groups like Fitna Al Khawarij.

"Their proactive and professional approach continues to protect our citizens from harm. We take immense pride in the bravery and expertise demonstrated by the CTD forces," he added.

He further reiterated that the Punjab CTD stands as the vanguard in the nation’s fight against terrorism.

"This force is not only our first line of defence but also one of our most valuable assets in the ongoing battle to ensure peace and security," Naqvi stated, acknowledging the critical role the department plays in maintaining national stability.

The operation in Dera Ghazi Khan marks another significant success for Punjab CTD in its ongoing campaign against terrorism, reinforcing its reputation as a key player in the country’s counter-terrorism efforts.