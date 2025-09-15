Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 31 Indian-Sponsored terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday lauded the professionalism and bravery of Pakistan’s security forces following successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on Monday, Naqvi praised the forces for “sending 31 Indian-sponsored terrorists to hell” and said their timely actions thwarted the militants’ “malicious designs” against Pakistan.

“I pay tribute to the courageous personnel who brought these terrorists to an exemplary end,” the interior minister said, adding that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in their fight against terrorism.

Naqvi vowed that Pakistan would not allow “India-backed miscreants” to find shelter on its soil, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding national security.