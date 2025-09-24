Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists in D.I.Khan

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operation against India-backed terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commending their professionalism and unwavering commitment to the nation’s security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operation against India-backed terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commending their professionalism and unwavering commitment to the nation’s security.

In a statement issued on Monday, Naqvi praised the forces for sending 13 terrorists “to their ultimate fate,” describing the achievement as a testament to their exceptional operational skills.

“The security forces have once again foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Naqvi said, referring to extremist elements attempting to destabilize the region.

He further remarked, “I salute the security forces for delivering an exemplary end to 13 Khawarij.”

The interior minister assured the nation of the government’s support for its defenders, emphasizing, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces. We view their successes with the highest regard.”

Naqvi vowed that extremist elements would find no refuge anywhere in the country, declaring, “The Khawarij will not find any place to hide.”

The minister’s statement underscores Pakistan’s continued resolve to counter terrorism and safeguard the country’s stability, while reaffirming national solidarity with the armed forces in their fight against extremist threats.