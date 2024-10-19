Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces For Successful Operations Against "Fitna Al Khawarij" Terror

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended Pakistan's security forces for their successful counter-terrorism operations against the notorious group "Fitna al Khawarij" in the regions of Pishin and Zhob.

These operations resulted in the elimination of two high-profile terrorists and the capture of five others, a critical step towards restoring peace in these areas.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi praised the professionalism and bravery of the security forces, crediting them with once again thwarting the nefarious plans of "Fitna al Khawarij."

He emphasized the significance of these operations in dismantling the network of terrorists, who have long posed a threat to national security.

"Once again, the brave security forces have thwarted the nefarious plans of the terrorists of 'Fitna al Khawarij' through successful operations," Naqvi said, recognizing the dedication and skill demonstrated by the forces during the challenging mission.

He added that these victories are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the security personnel in safeguarding the nation from those who seek to destabilize it.

The Minister specifically lauded the courage of the soldiers involved in the operations, stating, "We salute the brave soldiers of the security forces who conducted successful operations against the terrorists of 'Fitna al Khawarij."

He referred to these soldiers as the "nation’s heroes," underscoring the admiration and respect they have earned from the public and government alike.

Naqvi further stressed the solidarity between the Pakistani people and their armed forces, stating, "The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.

" This sentiment reflects the broad-based support across the country for the military’s efforts to counter terrorism and ensure peace in regions that have long been plagued by insurgency and violence.

The Interior Minister also highlighted the collective determination to completely eradicate terrorist groups like "Fitna al Khawarij" from the country.

"The nation is determined to completely eliminate the terrorists of 'Fitna al Khawarij,'" he remarked, reinforcing the government's resolve to continue its fight against extremism.

Naqvi expressed his confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces, noting that the country takes pride in the professional expertise and tactical abilities of its soldiers.

"The nation is proud of the professional skills of the brave soldiers of the security forces," he said.

In his concluding remarks, Naqvi emphasized the need for unity and cooperation between the military and the public in the ongoing war against terror.

He affirmed that with the support of the nation, Pakistan will continue to pursue and neutralize terrorists and their facilitators.

"We will, with the support of the nation, eradicate the terrorists and their facilitators," Naqvi declared, reiterating the government's commitment to securing the future of Pakistan.

The successful operations in Pishin and Zhob mark another significant blow to the "Fitna al Khawarij" network and bring the nation one step closer to peace and stability in its conflict-affected regions.

