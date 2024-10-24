Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful intelligence-based operation in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the efforts of the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Bajaur region.

The operation, which resulted in the elimination of nine terrorists affiliated with the extremist group "Khawarij," has been hailed as a major victory in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Pakistan.

In an official statement, Naqvi commended the security forces for their professional conduct and precision during the operation.

"The successful operation in Bajaur reflects the unmatched professional skills and bravery of our security forces," Naqvi said.

"By sending the 9 Khawarij terrorists to their doom, they have once again proven their ability to protect the nation from these malicious elements."

He further expressed deep admiration for the courage and dedication of the personnel involved.

"We salute the security personnel who brought these terrorists to a dreadful end. Their relentless efforts have not only ensured peace in the region but have also set an example of how such extremist threats will be dealt with in the future," he added.

Naqvi emphasized the importance of such operations in securing Pakistan's borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

He congratulated the security forces for the successful outcome, underlining the importance of intelligence-based operations in combating terrorism.

"I congratulate the security forces on another successful operation. Their commitment to eradicating terrorism from our soil is unwavering and deeply appreciated by the nation," he remarked.

The operation in Bajaur, which targeted a group of Khawarij terrorists, has been seen as a critical move in dismantling the network of extremists operating in the region.

The term "Khawarij" refers to a historical extremist sect known for its radical beliefs, which has been used in contemporary times to describe militant groups that pose a threat to national security.

"The brave soldiers of the security forces foiled the evil designs of the Khawarij terrorists with great courage and professionalism," Naqvi said, praising their tactical capabilities and swift action. "These terrorists sought to spread fear and chaos, but our security forces have once again proved that they will not allow such elements to destabilize our country."

Minister Naqvi also reflected on the larger impact of the operation, stressing that the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. "The nation is proud of the professional capabilities of the security forces," he declared. "Their success is a source of pride for every Pakistani, and we are confident that they will continue to safeguard our nation with the same level of dedication."

In a concluding statement, Naqvi reassured the public that the government remains committed to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and that national unity is key to achieving long-term peace and stability. "The nation stands with the security forces in the eradication of terrorists. Together, we will ensure that these elements are completely wiped out from our society," he asserted.

The successful operation in Bajaur marks yet another milestone in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and maintain regional stability. The Federal government has vowed to continue supporting the security forces in their mission to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens.