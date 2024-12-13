Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against Khariji terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The operations resulted in the elimination of 43 terrorists, thwarting their malicious plans and ensuring peace in the region.

Speaking about the achievements, Minister Naqvi commended the bravery and dedication of Pakistan’s security forces, stating, “Our forces have delivered remarkable successes, crushing the nefarious designs of Khariji terrorists through timely and precise actions.

”

He emphasized the unwavering support of the nation for its defenders, saying, “The people of Pakistan stand united with the security forces and admire their heroic efforts.”

The minister further vowed to continue the fight against terrorism with full public backing. “God willing, with the support of the people, we will ensure the complete elimination of Khariji terrorists,” he asserted.

The government and security forces remain committed to maintaining stability and peace in the country, as the nation celebrates these significant achievements.