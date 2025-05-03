Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operations against extremist terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a strong statement, the minister commended the professional capabilities and bravery of the forces after they eliminated five terrorists in recent operations.

Minister Naqvi acknowledged the forces' effectiveness in thwarting the nefarious plans of the extremist militants, often referred to as "Khawarij terrorists" — a term historically used for violent rebels.

He stated that the operations had not only neutralized key threats but also delivered a strong message to other terrorist elements.

“We salute our security forces for sending five Khawarij terrorists to hell and foiling their evil intentions with skill and courage,” said the interior minister.

He emphasized that these operations reflect the significant progress made by security personnel in the ongoing fight against terrorism. “The security forces have achieved remarkable success against these enemies of peace,” he added.

Minister Naqvi also made it clear that the campaign against terrorism will continue until the complete elimination of such elements.

“Operations will go on until the last terrorist is defeated. The entire nation is proud of the bravery and sacrifices of our forces,” he affirmed.

The statement comes at a time when Pakistan continues to face security challenges, particularly in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan. The government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and stability through decisive military and intelligence efforts.