Mohsin Naqvi reviews anti polio steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday directed to take up all possible measures besides evolving an effective system to ensure polio-free Punjab during the polio vaccination campaign.

Chairing a meeting at Chief Minsiter's Office held to review polio eradication steps, he said that a polio eradication campaign would be launched in 13 districts of Punjab from February 13 to 16, 2023 in which 22 million children would be administered polio eradication vaccine drops.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure 100 per cent implementation on the formulated polio eradication campaign and maintained that steps against polio could ensure the bright future of coming generation of the nation and joint efforts would eliminate polio disease, he asserted.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (P&SHC) gave a briefing about polio eradication steps and polio campaign.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education Doctor Javed Akram, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretary (P&SHC), Secretary Information, Additional Secretary (P&SHC), DG Health Services and concerned officials attended the meeting. Provincial Minister (P&SHC) Doctor Jamal Nasir attended the meeting via video link.