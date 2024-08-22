Mohsin Naqvi reviews security situation in Islamabad

Open Menu

Published August 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the law and order situation late Wednesday night.

He said they would not allow anyone to enter the red zone because maintaining public order is our priority.

He said it is everyone's right to protest but the protest should be at a suitable place and should not disturb the daily routine of the people, he demanded from protesters.

Naqvi said that the protection of the life and property of people is the first responsibility of the government and enforcement of the law will be ensured in this regard.

He said that the law will act against those who take the law into their hands.

In the meeting, the situation of public order was reviewed in detail.

