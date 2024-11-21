Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Rules Out Talks With PTI Founder, Prioritizes State Security Ahead Of Belarus Delegation's Visit

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi rules out talks with PTI founder, prioritizes state security ahead of Belarus delegation's visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out negotiations with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that dialogue cannot take place under threats.

Talking to the media after appearing in the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, Naqvi emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring the safety of the city and upcoming state events, as a high-level Belarusian delegation, including their president, is set to visit Pakistan next week.

Naqvi revealed that stringent security measures, such as placing containers and potentially suspending mobile services, would be implemented to protect the visiting delegation and maintain order. “The safety of state guests is our top priority, followed by the security of Islamabad’s residents. Protests during such crucial times cannot be allowed,” he asserted.

Addressing the PTI’s recent protests, Naqvi criticized their timing, which he claimed often coincides with significant national events. He urged the public to evaluate the motives behind these actions. "Protests are not prohibited, but they must be confined to their own districts and provinces.

Marching on Islamabad will not be permitted."

Responding to questions about potential negotiations with PTI, Naqvi clarified that no talks were underway with the PTI founder. “I support dialogue, but it cannot happen under threats or conditions that disrupt law and order,” he added. He also dismissed the notion of PTI setting deadlines for negotiations, urging them to seek resolutions through legal avenues like the courts.

The minister also addressed concerns about Afghan nationals participating in recent protests. He noted that out of every 100 protesters arrested, approximately 25 were Afghan citizens. “While protests by Pakistanis can be understood, it is unclear why Afghans are involved. A policy on Afghan nationals in Islamabad will be finalized soon,” Naqvi said.

The visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his delegation is scheduled for November 24–26, with discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. The government has indicated that public safety and national security will remain paramount during this period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Interior Minister Mobile Visit November Islamabad High Court Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

5 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

5 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

6 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

6 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

7 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan