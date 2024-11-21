- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Rules Out Talks With PTI Founder, Prioritizes State Security Ahead Of Belarus Delegation's Visit
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out negotiations with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that dialogue cannot take place under threats.
Talking to the media after appearing in the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, Naqvi emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring the safety of the city and upcoming state events, as a high-level Belarusian delegation, including their president, is set to visit Pakistan next week.
Naqvi revealed that stringent security measures, such as placing containers and potentially suspending mobile services, would be implemented to protect the visiting delegation and maintain order. “The safety of state guests is our top priority, followed by the security of Islamabad’s residents. Protests during such crucial times cannot be allowed,” he asserted.
Addressing the PTI’s recent protests, Naqvi criticized their timing, which he claimed often coincides with significant national events. He urged the public to evaluate the motives behind these actions. "Protests are not prohibited, but they must be confined to their own districts and provinces.
Marching on Islamabad will not be permitted."
Responding to questions about potential negotiations with PTI, Naqvi clarified that no talks were underway with the PTI founder. “I support dialogue, but it cannot happen under threats or conditions that disrupt law and order,” he added. He also dismissed the notion of PTI setting deadlines for negotiations, urging them to seek resolutions through legal avenues like the courts.
The minister also addressed concerns about Afghan nationals participating in recent protests. He noted that out of every 100 protesters arrested, approximately 25 were Afghan citizens. “While protests by Pakistanis can be understood, it is unclear why Afghans are involved. A policy on Afghan nationals in Islamabad will be finalized soon,” Naqvi said.
The visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his delegation is scheduled for November 24–26, with discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. The government has indicated that public safety and national security will remain paramount during this period.
